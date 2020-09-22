Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan University UG Admission 2020 Merit List Released; Details at univraj.org

If the candidate has been shortlisted in the merit list released by the university, one must ensure that he/she follows all the procedural details in order to finalise admission.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 22, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
Rajasthan University UG Admission 2020
The University of Rajasthan has released the UG Admissions 2020 Merit List. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results online at uniraj.ac.in.

Rajasthan University 2020: How to check results -

  • Step 1: Visit at univraj.org

  • Step 2: On the homepage find an option that reads "UG admissions 2020-2021” and click on it

  • Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where in you will have to click on the option that reads "UG Admissions 2020 Merit List"

  • Step 4: The list of colleges affiliated to the University of Rajasthan will appear on the screen

  • Step 5: Select the college and check the merit list of Rajasthan University 2020. If you meet the cut off you will be available to apply for admission.

The merit list includes details like candidate’s name, name of the programme, SD Number, candidate’s parents name, form number, category, percentage secured, and board.

If the candidate has been shortlisted in the merit list released by the university, one must ensure that he/she follows all the procedural details in order to finalise admission.

It must be noted that this is the third merit list of Rajasthan University. The first list for admission in undergraduate programmes was released on September 2, while the second list for the same came out on September 12.

The university prepared the list on the basis of the marks that have been scored by aspirants in their previous qualifying examinations. Candidate can check the PDF files of Rajasthan University result 2020 and should then report to the venue for their counselling process accordingly.

The admission forms for undergraduate programmes in the University of Rajasthan were released on July 29. The last date of submitting the form was till August 14.

The University of Rajasthan offers a significant variety of undergraduate and postgraduate courses at seven campus colleges and 281 affiliated colleges.

