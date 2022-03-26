Rajasthan’s New Law for Curbing Exam Frauds, 10-Year Jail Term, Rs 10 crore Fine for Defaulters

After the massive uproar over the question paper leak in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) examination last year, the Ashok Gehlot-led state Congress government on March 24 introduced a bill aiming to stop unfair practices in public examination. The Rajasthan public examination Bill 2022 has proposed imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 10 crore for offences like paper leaks and cheating in recruitment exams. The bill was passed in the Rajasthan state assembly by voice vote.

The passed bill bars the use of any other place other than the examination centre for holding the public examinations. In case of offence, whether committed by the Management or Institution or Limited Liability Partnership or others, every person in charge of conducting the exam shall be deemed guilty of the offence. They shall be liable to pay all costs and expenses related to the examination determined by the court of law; and will be barred from all future examination activities.

Advertisement

Any examinee found guilty of using unfair means shall be attracting an imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of no less than Rs 1 lakh along with debarment from public examination for a period of two years. In case of default of payment of fine, the examinee shall be liable for a punishment of imprisonment of either description for a term of nine months.

All offences specified under the newly passed act shall be cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

Any person found guilty of conspiracy or otherwise indulging, attempting or abetting to contravene any of the provisions of the act, shall be punished with jail term which shall not be less than five years but may extend to up to 10 years.

In such cases, the convict will also have to pay a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh but may extend to Rs 2 crore. In case of default of the fine, the person shall be liable for imprisonment of either description for a term of two years.

The act also empowers the investigating officer (IO) to confiscate or attach the properties of the accused after obtaining prior permission from the state government. The IO shall also inform the designated court about the seizure within 48 hours. The court will then have the right to confirm or revoke the seizure. The Rajasthan government hopes that the new law will be instrumental in curtailing unfair means in all future public exams.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.