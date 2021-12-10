Rajiv Gandhi Technological University Exams Postponed, to be Held in Online Mode

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) or the state Technological University exams will be held in the online mode due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced.

The examinations will now be conducted from the last week of December, instead of December 16. The fifth and seventh-semester examinations of various courses of RGPV were to begin from this next week.

Also read| Omicron Virus Threat: PhD Students of DU’s Chemistry Dept Demand Online Exams

The students had been demanding online exams as well. According to the students, if their studies have been done online, then the examinations should also be done online. The students said that instead of offline exams, they should be given some time for the preparation of online examinations.

The examinations were earlier to be conducted in offline mode. After the intervention of CM Chouhan amidst increasing cases of Omicron in Bhopal, it has now been decided to conduct the examinations online. As many as 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh are on high alert due to Omicron.

Keeping in mind the problems of the students, CM Chouhan has decided to make the examinations of the state technological university online instead of offline for their convenience. He also tweeted the same and said that students must study diligently and achieve success.

Read| CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Amid Omicron Concerns, Parents Write to Pradhan Demanding Hybrid Exams

Not just RGPV students, since the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will be conducting the odd semester exams in the offline mode, several students have demanding online exams. As per the students, the sudden rise in the Omicron cases in India might put the students and their families’ lives at risk. The students took to the social media platform, Twitter with the hashtags #AktuOnlineexam and #PostponeSemesterExam to put forth their demands.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.