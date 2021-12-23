Rajnath Interacts with Indian Students of Harvard University

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met and interacted with the Indian students of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School here, the Defence Ministry said.

“Expressing happiness over meeting with the students, Rajnath Singh termed them as the soft power of the country, who are being exposed to best-in-class management and governance practices from the two top-class institutes," the ministry’s statement noted. Singh urged them to use their innovative ideas and play their part in nation-building, it mentioned.

Read| Rajnath Singh Holds Talks with Visiting French Defence Minister Parly

“He hoped that the students will work as the ambassadors of Indian value system all over the world not just in their student phase but in future as well," it said. During the interaction, the students shared their views on India’s changed perception in the world, especially after the roll out of the largest vaccination drive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and schemes like ‘Make in India’, it mentioned.

“They (students) expressed their willingness to return to India, saying that the atmosphere created due to the policies of the government in the last few years, such as ease of doing business and providing opportunities to startups, will help them contribute in the holistic development of the nation," it said. Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju was among those present during the interaction, it mentioned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.