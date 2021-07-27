Ram Can Soon Make it to School, College Curriculum via an EdTech

Ed-tech platform ‘The Ramayana School’ is eying at partnering with schools and colleges to offer leadership lessons to students which will be based on the ancient Indian scripture, majorly from the Hindu religion. The focus is on Rama but Gita and Panchtantra will also be included in days to come. The ancient teachings will be delivered through modern learning techniques.

The ed-tech platform is currently working in a B2C model where puzzles and games based on Ramayana are offered on social media platforms but now the platform is aiming at expanding offers via B2B (schools and colleges as clients) mode. One such successful example is JNU’s much-talked-about webinar on ‘management lessons from Ramayana’ held last year.

Founder Shantanu Gupta, from the background of education philosophy, political analysis is expecting to go big with the B2B model where schools and colleges are an interested party.

The ed-tech platform is working on being integrated or partnering in the yearly curriculum of schools and colleges. A chain of schools in Maharashtra is already in talks with the Ed-tech platform on including teachings from religious scriptures in the school curriculum.

… And Rama won’t be difficult

In taking Rama from B2C to B2B the founder needs more funds and hands at work.

“Rama is not going to be difficult to appeal to colleges and schools. During the lockdown, we saw that Ramayana serial broke all records of viewership. Everyone was still watching it after years of first being aired. It appeals beyond one’s religion and is a legend celebrated in other countries like Indonesia.”

Secondly, “technology has made it easier. For me to sell my product to a college I have to integrate with their system rather than give them another website to login to.”

He has adapted to changes school or college would require, “From whatever experience we have in offering our lessons to schools or colleges, we know they are regimented. We have to follow that regimen. Keep class 10th and 12th students out of it. Look into their demands. For instance, B2C games and puzzles suffice but schools and colleges demand physical tools, like handbooks and Ramayana kits, among other things, which we are working on."

Funds are all they need

So far major funds come from B2C model, which is running on social media (mostly Facebook), open for the age group 7 to 14, the ed-tech platform charges Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 for a course. In some cases, people volunteer for an hour-long session, which would be at Rs 1,000. They are raising their own funds along with some investments by parent clients of the B2C model.

Under the B2C model, the ed-tech platform has around 2000 paid participants from 22 countries, however, all participants have Indian roots. The company started with one product and today it has eight courses active. With total revenue being Rs 60 lakh they are focused on expanding to B2B. “It is a lot easier to reach many children through colleges,” said Gupta.

Under B2C four of the interested parents have made an investment of Rs 40 lakh at the valuation of Rs 10 crore. “Currently B2B constitutes only 7% of our revenue. The company expects the revenue to reach 30% by 2021-2022,” said Gupta adding, “There are opportunities available for partnering in the regular curriculum under B2B.”

The B2C involves Whatsapp groups, zoom calls and open google platform wherein the candidate logs in with a code.

A father of two children, Gupta homeschooling his children and realized the potential of teaching leadership lessons and other values through heroes like Rama.

He was inspired by the way Amar Chitra Katha reached the young population and combined storytelling involving traditional heroes like Rama and modern techniques.

