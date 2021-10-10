Ramjas College Demands 100% for 2 Remaining Seats in BA Political Science Course

Delhi University’s (DU) Ramjas College has only two vacant seats under the Political Science (Honours) course, which is why it is again seeking perfect scores from aspirants. The North Campus college had demanded perfect scores for admission to the course in the first list and the cut-off is unchanged in the second list released on Saturday.

“In the first list, we had approved 33 admissions for 31 seats but only 29 students paid the fees. We have only two vacant seats and that is why we have not reduced the cut-off because we do not want to have over-admissions,” said Tanvir Aeijaz, associate professor of political science at the college. The cut-off for BSc (Honours) Physics has come down to 99.33 per cent from 100 per cent, while the cut-off for a BA programme combination has dropped to 99.5 per cent from 100 per cent at Ramjas College, which was one of the eight colleges to have asked for perfect scores.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College has effected a 1.5-per cent decrease for BSc (Honours) Computer Science, for which it had sought perfect scores in the first list. The cut-off for the course is now pegged at 98.5 per cent but it is closed for admission for the SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories.

“We analysed the data and found that the 100 per cent scorers have taken admission to Hansraj (which also had a 100-per cent cut-off) for the subject. We are expecting that students who have scored between 98.5 per cent and 100 per cent will apply for the 24 seats on offer and those will be filled,” DDU principal Hem Chand Jain said. He said they had kept the cut-off at 100 per cent as a precautionary measure since the course is in demand and the college has improved its NIRF ranking from 15 to 13 this year.

DDU was ranked above Hansraj in the NIRF rankings for colleges. The other colleges that had pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for the course were Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) and Hansraj College, with the former also drawing a blank for the course.

SSCBS has also sought 98.5 per cent for admission to the course, while Hansraj has closed admission to the course. “We have had 32 admissions as against 23 seats for the course in our college. There is a chance that some students might withdraw admissions after they get results of their engineering exams,” Hansraj college principal Rama Sharma said.

Hindu College, which had pegged a 100-per cent cut-off for BA (Honours)Political Science, has closed admission to the course in the second list. According to Manish Kansal, convenor, admissions at the college, they have admitted almost six times the number of students as against the 20 seats in the unreserved category.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce, which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours) at 100 per cent, has reduced the asking marks to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent respectively in the second list. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also did not find any perfect scorer for the BCom programme in the first list and has brought the cut-off down to 98.75 per cent.

The Jesus and Mary college had pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best-of-four percentage. The cut-off for students who were to include the subject in their best-of-four subjects’ (BFS) marks was 99 per cent. The college has not issued a second list for the course, which means the seats have been filled under the first list. Principals of colleges that had kept the cut-offs at 100 per cent in the first list had said the perfect score was a precautionary measure to avoid over-admissions.

It was probably for the first time in the history of DU that eight colleges had demanded perfect scores for admissions. Last year, only Lady Shri Ram College had kept the cut-offs at 100 per cent for three courses — BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Economics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.