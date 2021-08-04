Ranchi University Hikes DA For all Employees To 28%

Ranchi University has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of its teaching and non-teaching staff from 17 per cent to 28 per cent after the Jharkhand government announced the same for all its employees. The university issued an official notification informing about the decision.

The university’s spokesperson Dr Pritam Kumar said that the dearness allowance has now increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent for the teachers, office bearers and employees who are getting salaries according to the 7th Pay Commission. This increase will be considered effective from July 1, he said.

In 1960, Ranchi University came into existence as a teaching-cum-affiliating University. Currently, the University has affiliated colleges/institutes and constituent colleges in five districts of Jharkhand — Ranchi, Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, and Lohardaga. At present, it has 14 constituent colleges and 55 affiliated colleges/ institutes which offer various courses including medical, engineering, law, management among others.

Ranchi University’s decision to increase the DA of its teachers and employees comes days after the Jharkhand government on July 27 announced a hike in DA for its employees to 28 percent from 17 percent which is an increase of 11 percent. This decision will benefit about 1.8 lakh government employees and pensioners. The state government will have to bear an additional expense of Rs 1,000 crore because of the hiked DA.

Earlier, in line with the Centre, the Jharkhand government had banned DA for its employees in view of problems caused in revenue generation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, the Centre had decided to remove the ban and increased DA from 17 percent to 28 percent.

