RAS 2021 Prelims: NCW Seeks Strict Action Against 'Cutting Sleeves' of Female Candidate

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance in the matter regarding a security guard cutting women candidates’ sleeves at the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2021 Prelims Examination Centre in Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson, NCW, has written a letter to Niranjan Kumar Arya, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan demanding stringent actions against the people responsible for violating women’s right to live with dignity.

“The National Commission for Women is appalled at the incident. It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment, and the Commission strongly condemns the incident. The commission has taken Suo Moto cognizance in the matter,” the press release stated.

The commission added that it sought an explanation for why there was no female guard appointed to search women candidates at the examination centre. A copy of the letter has also been addressed to Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s chairperson.

The incident came to light through an “outrageous” social media post shared by Rekha Sharma on Twitter. The post was a snapshot of a newspaper clip displaying a male security guard who is seen cutting the sleeves of a woman candidate with a scissor. Sharing the tweet, Rekha tagged Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and wrote, “How can they cut clothes of girls in the name of controlling cheating? This is atrocious.” She told Gehlot that he must stop this diktat.

After this, NCW took to Twitter to state that it has taken note of the incident and has written to the chief secretary of Rajasthan to take strict action against those responsible.

The incident reported by NCW is just one out of many that took place during the RAS 2021 Prelims examination.

The instruction circular clearly mentioned that candidates are not allowed to wear full sleeves, citing which, this action was taken by the security personnel deployed at the examination centre. Other measures were also taken by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, which included, shutting down mobile internet services in the area.

