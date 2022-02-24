RAS Mains 2021 Postponed After Prelims Exam Result Cancelled

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday postponed the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Commission held by its chairman Sanjay Kumar Shrotriya. After detailed deliberations in the meeting, it was decided to postpone the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021, an official statement said.

Commission Secretary H L Atal said the examination was proposed to be conducted on February 25 and February 26. The next date of the conduct of the examination will be informed in due course, he said. All the members of the Commission, Joint Secretary Ashutosh Gupta and Legal Advisor Bhanwar Bhadala were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently said that the postponement of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) mains examination is not in the interest of candidates as it will put financial and mental pressure on them. His remarks had come amid BJP leaders demanding postponement of the examination. Several Congress leaders too have lent support to candidates demanding deferring the exam.

The mains exam has been postponed after the RAS preliminary exam results have been cancelled by the Rajasthan high court. The RPSC was directed to form a committee to finalize answers to four questions on the basis of which the revised merit list will be declared. While deleting one disputed question, the court had referred four other questions to the expert committee. The RAS prelims was held last year on October 27 and the results were announced on November 19.

The single bench of Justice Mahendra Goel had earlier given the order to RPSC to cancel the prelims result. “The final answer key issued on November 22, 2021 is quashed to the extent as stated above. Resultantly, the result declared on November 19, 2021 stands quashed. The RPSC is directed to revise the result of the preliminary examination and to prepare a fresh list of candidates eligible to appear in the mains examination accordingly," the court order had stated.

