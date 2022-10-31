Rashriya Ektra Diwas: UGC Asks Colleges to Hold Unity Run, Experience Virtual Exibition, Take Pledge to Commemorate Sardar Patel's Birth Aniversarry

The University Grant Commission has urged all the colleges affiliated to celebrate the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, who played an important role in persuading many princely states to join the Union of India.

In order to make students aware of the freedom fighter, the UGC has written to all colleges asking them to commemorate October 31 as Ekta Diwas or Unity Day. “Being a special occasion to foster and reinforce dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation, by reinforcing the values of a strong and united India, it is requested that a pledge-taking ceremony may also be organized to mark the occasion of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31st October , 2022.”

The UGC has urged all colleges to host a variety of cultural activities with the theme of promoting unity. It said, “All the higher educational institutions and its affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to observe the pledge-taking ceremony with full zest and honor to celebrate the occasion.”

Further, to celebrate the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an exhibition titled “Sardar Patel – The Architect of Unification” has been curated jointly by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). This exhibition, in Hindi and English, is available in digital format.

“In view of the above, all the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to curate a special exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from 25th to 31st October, 2022, which may be made available in regional languages,” stated UGC.

This year will mark the 147th birth anniversary of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as the Iron Man of India. The main objective of the celebration is to uplift the nation’s unity and spread awareness about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to Indian history.

