Rashtriya Indian Military College Opens Doors for Girl Students, 5 Seats on Offer

In a first in its 100-year history, the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, will be admitting girl students. The announcement was made by RIMC commandant Col Ajay Kumar during the institution’s 100th Founder’s day celebration on Sunday. The event was attended by over 500 alumni, including several veteran and services officers in the armed forces.

RIMC, which is considered a premier preparing ground for those who want to join the armed forces, takes admission from class 8 onwards. RIMC will start with taking admissions of five female students in July, reported a leading news daily.

A total of 568 girls took part in the entrance test for the five seats on offer. RIMC, before finalising the decision to open the doors for girls, had constituted a committee to assess all necessary changes that were supposed to be made for making the institute suitable for girl students.

However, this is not the first time a girl will be admitted to RIMC. The institute had earlier admitted a girl studnet as a test case in 1992. Col Kumar said that Swarnima Thapiyal, who was the daughter of one of the faculty members, was admitted to the institute. She went to serve in the Indian Army and retired as a Major.

The British established the RIMC on March 13, 1922, with an aim to impart military training to the Indian youth who could later be inducted into the British Indian Army as officers. Since its inception, the institute only trained boys and has been a feeder institute to the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy.

In October last year, NDA had given its nod for admitting girl candidates into the Rashtriya Indian Military College and Rashtriya Military Schools which have been all boys’ institutions till now. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the central government said girl candidates will be admitted to the institutions from the next academic session (2022-23).

