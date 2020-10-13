Take the pledge to vote

RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2019 to be Held on November 22; Link for Changing Exam Centres to be Available Soon

RBI Prelims exam was conducted on February 14 and February 15. The exam-conducting authority RBI announced the Assistant Prelims results 2019 in March.

Trending Desk

October 13, 2020
RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2019 to be Held on November 22; Link for Changing Exam Centres to be Available Soon
The Reserve Bank of India has announced the exam dates to conduct the RBI Assistant Mains 2019. RBI Assistant Mains exam for the year 2019 will be conducted on November 22. Only those who have cleared RBI Assistant Prelims exam are eligible to appear for RBI Assistant Mains exam 2019.

RBI Prelims exam was conducted on February 14 and February 15. The exam-conducting authority RBI announced the Assistant Prelims results 2019 in March. The central bank first announced the results and then after few days released the marksheet of online preliminary examination.

The RBI has decided to give an opportunity to eligible candidates to change their exam centres. It had received request from candidates for change in exam centres for RBI Assistant Mains exam because of the COVID-19 situation.

A link for changing RBI Mains exam centres will soon be made available on the central bank’s official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the RBI’s website at regular intervals. For any update, they can go to rbi.org.in.

Those who get selected in RBI Assistant mains exam 2020 will have to appear for Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The RBI had invited applications for 926 posts of Assistant – 2019 in various offices of the Bank in December.

Candidates whose age is between 20 and 28 were eligible to apply. However, there was some relaxation in criteria for maximum age for candidates belonging to the reserved categories or having physical disability.

Besides, those applying were required to possess at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

In RBI Assistant prelims exam, the bank tests candidates’ English Language, Numerical and Reasoning ability. There are 30 questions of English and 35 each of Numerical and Reasoning. The exam is of 100 marks and maximum time allotted is 60 minutes.

RBI Assistant mains exam 20019 will have questions from Reasoning, English, Mathematics (Numerical Ability), General Awareness and Computer Knowledge.

The Language Proficiency Test is conducted in official language of the state concerned.

