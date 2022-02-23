RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus of of Prelims, Mains

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification inviting candidates for the post of assistant. The total number of posts is 950 for the posts across various states. RBI has also announced the dates of the preliminary examination that will be held on March 26 and 27.

For the preparation, candidates must look at the detailed syllabus and examination pattern. It’ll help them to prepare their exam strategy well. The country-wide competitive exam will be held in two phases. The first phase will have a preliminary examination followed by mains.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Prelims Exam Pattern

The duration of the prelims will be 60 minutes. It will be based on objective-type questions from the English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability sections. The total number of questions will be 100. For each correct answer, the candidate will be given one point whereas, for every incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Main Exam Pattern

The candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam will become eligible to sit for the main exam. The mains will be of 135 minutes and will have 200 objective-type questions. It’ll be divided into five sections - English language, quantitative aptitude, computer knowledge, general awareness, and reasoning ability. For each section, the candidate will be given a maximum of 30 minutes except the general awareness section, in which the maximum duration is 25 minutes.

After clearing mains, the candidates will have to go through a language proficiency test. Out of the 17 states, the state for which they have applied, the candidates will need to pass the state language test.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Prelims and mains syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus for different sections of prelims and mains.

English Language

The topics that will be broadly covered in the English language section include reading comprehension, synonyms, Antonyms, sentence correction, word meanings, cloze test, one-word substitution, sentence rearrangement, sentence completion, phrases, and active and passive voice.

Quantitative Aptitude

This section will test the numerical ability of the candidates. The questions will be from general mathematics such as time and distance, HCF, LCM, interest, problems, average, probability, permutation, combination, number system, geometry, mensuration, algebra, trigonometry, and percentage.

Reasoning Aptitude

The questions that will be part of the reasoning aptitude part will be based upon number series, blood relations, analogy, odd one out, coding and decoding, directions-based concept, row arrangements, symbols, and statement reading and understanding.

Computer Knowledge

The general questions about computer terminology, hardware, software, devices, history, virus, and hacking.

General Awareness

The general awareness section will include basic general knowledge of politics, environment, geography, history, banking terms, RBI terms, acts and laws related to banking, and current affairs of the world and India.

