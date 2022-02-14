RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification: Applications to Begin for 950 Posts on Feb 17 at rbi.org

CHANGE LANGUAGE
RBI assistant notification at rbi.org (Representational Image)

RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of assistants. The detailed notification for the same will be released on February 17. The application process will also start on the same day at rbi.org. A total of 950 vacant posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be selected for the job, aspirants will have to clear a preliminary written test followed by the mains and language proficiency test (LPT). The preliminary exam will be held in online mode and is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and 7. The application forms and fee payment window, however, will remain open till March 8.

