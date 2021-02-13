RBI Assistant Recruitment Result 2019 Declared at rbi.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results for the recruitment exam to the posts of Assistant. Those who had appeared for exam can now download the result from the official website at www.rbi.org.in. The result has been released in a PDF format wherein roll numbers of the qualified candidates have been mentioned.

To qualify for the post of RBI Assistant, a person has to clear both preliminary and main exam conducted by the bank. For recruitment of RBI Assistant 2019, the preliminary exam was held on February 14 and February 15 last year, while the main exam was conducted on November 22. Reserve Bank of India has released the results for appointment in banks across India.

An official note on the website read, “The appointment of the candidates is subject to their being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in our advertisement referred to above."

Follow these steps to check the Reserve Bank of India Assistant result 2019:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and type www.rbi.org.in in the search tab. Next,hit 'enter'

Step 2: On landing on the Reserve Bank of India homepage, click on a tab that reads “Opportunities@RBI”

Step 3: You will be directed to a list which has an option titled ‘current openings’. Click on it

Step 4: Click on the results tab from current openings

Step 5:Look for a hyperlink that states RBI Assistant 2019 result link

Step 6: The pdf document will open in a new window

Step 7: Download and take a print of the RBI Assistant result 2019

Here is the direct link of the RBI Recruitment 2019 Assistant Exam.