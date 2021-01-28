RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification Out at rbi.gov.in, Applications Begin Today

Reserve Bank of India has released the notification for the 2021 recruitment of Grade B officers for various departments on its official websiterbi.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit the RBI Grade B officer online application from today onwards. The last date to apply is February 15. RBI Grade B phase- I exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 6 while the Phase- II exam is on April 1. A total of 322 vacancies have been announced by RBI for the post of Grade ‘B’ officer in (DR)- General, (DR)- DEPR and (DR)- DSIM.

Candidates must go through the RBI Grade B officer eligibility criteria and other details before proceeding to the online application form.Here is the eligibility criteria:

Age Limit- Applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 30 years on January 1, 2021. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. degree, the upper age limit is 32 and 34 years respectively.

Educational qualification- The educational qualification is varying according to the posts.

For Grade B(DR)- Candidates must have aGraduation degree in any discipline or equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks from any recognised university.

For Grade B(DR)- DEPR- Candidates must possess aMaster's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks.

For Grade B(DR)- DSIM) - Candidates should haveMaster's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade along with a one-year post-graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute.

RBI Grade B officer recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBI atrbi.gov.in

Step 2. Scroll down the homepage and click on the link for ‘Opportunities@rbi’

Step 3. Go to the ‘current vacancies’ tab and further choose the ‘vacancies’ option

Step 4. A new page will be open, click on the link for RBI Grade B officer recruitment 2021

Step 5. Read the official notification and instructions carefully and click on the link for online application

Step 6. Enter the required details and upload the documents

Step 7. Make the payment of application fee

Step 8. Download a copy of the RBI Grade B officer application form for future reference