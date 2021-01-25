RBI Grade B Officers Exam Notification Expected Shortly at rbi.org.in

The notification regarding the recruitment of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Grade B Officers will soon be released on RBI’s official website at rbi.org.in. Each year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts direct recruitments for Grade B Officers. The selection of these officers is done through a written test followed by an interview. A person who belongs to the General category can appear for this exam six times while those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backwards Castes, Persons With Benchmark Disability and Economically Weaker Sections can give the exam as many times as they want.

In order to be eligible for the Grade B officer exam of the Reserve Bank of India, a candidate will need any of these following degrees:

1. bachelor's degree in Economics/ Econometrics/ Quantitative Economics/ Mathematical Economics/ Integrated Economics Course/ Finance

2. PGDM/ MBA Finance

3. Master's Degree in Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Mathematical Economics or Econometrics or Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur

4. Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay

5. Master's Degree in Mathematics or M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute or Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta are eligible for this post

6. Master's Degree in Economics/ Econometrics/ Quantitative Economics/ Mathematical Economics/ Integrated Economics Course/ Finance

The written exam of the RBI Grade B 2021 officer’s exam will be held in two phases. In Phase 1 of the MCQ type exam, candidates will be asked questions from four modules, including General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. For Phase 2 of the exam, there will be three papers. Paper 1 is going to be about English writing skills, Paper 2 will be MCQ based on Economic and Social Issues and the last Paper 3 will be an MCQ on optional subjects.