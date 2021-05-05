RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2021 Declared, Click Here for Direct Link

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of the phase 2 examination for the Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General). The exam was held on April 1, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the RBI exam can download RBI Grade B Result from RBI’s official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Here’s How to Download:

1. Visit the website: opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on ‘current vacancies’ and then on ‘Result’.

3. A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2021 Result of Phase-II examination held on April 1, 2021’.

4. You will get PDF after clicking on: Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Interview

You can also download the same by clicking here:

https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/ROLL04052021_1.pdf

