RBI Junior Engineers Recruitment 2021 Begins at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the recruitment of Junior Engineers in Civil and Electrical departments at rbi.org.in. The registration process for the same has started from today and will conclude on February 15. The RBI JE written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 8. There are a total of 48 vacancies is available for the recruitment drive out of which 24 vacancies are of JE Civil and 24 vacancies are for JE Electrical. Candidates are requested to ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria specified the RBI.

RBI JE recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For JE Civil - Candidates should have a minimum 3- years diploma in Civil Engineering with a minimum 65% of marks from a recognised Institute or University. SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10%.

For JE Electrical - candidates must possess a 3- years diploma degree in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 65% from a recognized Institute or University or Board.

Age Limit:

The age limit for RBI JE recruitment 2021 is 20 to 30 years. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 5 years.

How to apply for RBI JE recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

Step 2: Go to the Career@RBI tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for RBI JE recruitment 2021

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and proceed to the application form

Step 5: Click for the new registration and register yourself by filling required details

Step 6: Use the registered user id and password to open the RBI JE application form

Step 7: Enter the required details carefully and upload the documents

Step 8: Make the payment of application fee and download a copy of the application form

Candidates can also apply for the same directly from here

For more details, candidates are requested to go through the official notification.