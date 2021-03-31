RBI Officer Grade-B Phase 1 Marksheet, Cut-off Released

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the cut-off marks for the phase - I examination held for recruitment for officer at grade-B level. The candidates who had appeared for the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment exam 2021 can check the same at RBI’s official website, www.rbi.org.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The aggregate score required to make the cut for students belonging to unreserved or economically weaker section (EWS) of the society is 66.75 while the same for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, and Person With Disabilities is 53.50, 52.75, 63.75 and 52.75, respectively.

The exam held on April 6 was conducted to fill 322 vacancies at RBI. These vacancies are for Officers in Grade B (DR)- General, Officers in Grade B (DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade B (DR)- DSIM. Those candidates who have cleared the phase 1 exam will now be eligible to sit for the Phase 2 exam. The phase 2 exam for Grade B (DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade B (DR)- DSIM was held on March 31 while the exam for Officers in Grade B (DR)- General is scheduled for April 1.

In order to download your copy of the Phase 1 exam mark sheet follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see ‘Results’ mentioned under the ‘Current Vacancies’ column

Step 3: A new page will open where you will see a link to the mark sheet. Click on it

Step 4: Carefully enter your roll number and date of birth and hit the submit button

Step 5: Your Phase 1 result will open in a new window. Download and take a print of the document for your future reference.

For directly downloading the list, click on this link.

All candidates must make sure that they check their personal details carefully. In case there is any discrepancy in it, then they must write to the authorities concerned.