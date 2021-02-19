RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification for Non-CSG Posts Released at rbi.org.in; Check Details Here

RBI Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, February 18, released a notification for recruitment to non-CSG posts. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the post must visit RBI’s official website at rbi.org.in for information regarding eligibility criteria etc. The form will be made available on February 23. The RBI is hiring for the post of Assistant Manager (Official Language), Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil), and Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security).

Once the application form is released here is how you can download it:

Step 1: Visit the rbi.org.in website through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a notification tab, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see a hyperlink regarding the application post, click on it

Step 4: The form will open. Fill in your details and submit the form

Step 5: Download the form and keep it for your future reference.

The last date to apply for all the posts is March 10. Take a look at the number of posts and eligibility criteria of the various positions:

Assistant Manager (Official Language): 12 posts- It is mandatory for all candidates to have a second class master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject. Apart from that two years experience is also needed.

Legal Officer (Grade-B): 11 posts- Must have two years of experience and a degree in law

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security): 5 posts- Should have been a rank of officer in any of the armed forces

Manager (Technical Civil): 1 Post- Three years of experience and a degree in civil engineering are mandatory.