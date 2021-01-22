RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: 241 Posts Vacant, Apply at rbi.org.in

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021 | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the recruitment for 241 “Security Guards” posts in its various offices across the country. The application form for RBI security guard recruitment is available on its official website at rbi.org.in from today onwards. The eligible ex-servicemen candidates willing to apply for the same can submit the application form by February 12, 2021. The selection of the candidates will be conducted through a competitive online test followed by Physical Test as per RBI guidelines.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Go to the RBI official website at rbi.org.inScroll down the homepage and click on the link for ‘Opportunities@rbi’A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads, ‘Recruitment for the post of Security Guards - 2020’Read the instructions carefully and go for the application linkOn the new page click for new registration and enter the required details and submit. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and sent to the registered email id and contact number, candidates should keep that safely.Once the registration is done, proceed for RBI security guard application form and fill the details and upload the documentsMake the payment of application fee and take a printout of application form for future reference.

Candidates can also fill the RBI security guard application form directly from here

The RBI security guard online test is speculated to be conducted in February/March 2021 at various centres across the state. The CBT test will be comprised of 100 questions from Reasoning, General English and Numerical ability. Candidates will be happy to hear that there is no negative marking. Qualified candidates will be further called for Physical Test.

Candidates are advised to go through the RBI security guard eligibility criteria, age limit and other details carefully before proceeding to the application form. Click on the link to read the official notification