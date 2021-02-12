RBI Security Guard Registration 2021 to End Today at rbi.org.in, Get Direct Link to Apply Here

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) will conclude the Security Guard Registration Process 2020 today. Those who have not applied yet can do the same at www.rbi.org.in today. No further chances will be provided for the RBI Security Guard Registration Process 2020. The RBI will conduct the written exam for successful applicants in February/March 2021 tentatively. The notification regarding the RBI Security Guard Registration Process 2020 will be released later on the official website of the bank. Applicants are advised to keep visiting the RBI website regularly for further updates.

As per the official notification, over 200 vacancies have been announced for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2020 drive. The selected candidates will be appointed as security guards at various RBI offices across the country. The exam authority has already released the vacancy details and seat matrix on the website. Check the details here.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Maximum Age Limit: Applicants should not exceed 25 years of age on January 1, 2021.Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed matriculation from any recognised board or university.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2020 Duties and Responsibility:

The selected candidates will have to guard Banks’ property (Residential/official) as well as operate X-Ray machines/ Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) for checking baggage at the entrance. The guards will have to work in shifts.

Steps to fill RBI Security Guard application form 2020:

Step 1:The applicants will be redirected to the RBI Security Guard application form by clicking on ‘Current vacancies’ under ‘Opportunities@RBI tab’

Sep 2:Once the current vacancies page is opened, click on the link for RBI Security Guard recruitment 2020

Step 3: There, read the instructions and details carefully and click on the application link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Click ‘new registration’

Step 5: Key in your required details carefully to complete the registration

Step 6: Now, upload your documents in the mentioned format and make the payment of application fee

Step 7: Download a copy of the application form and keep the login credentials safely

Direct link to apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2020