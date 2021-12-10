RBI's Hackathon Application Deadline Closing Soon, Last Chance to Win Rs 40 Lakh

The window to submit application proposals for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)‘s first global hackathon, HaRBInger 2021 is set to close on December 15. The hackathon has invited applications from participants to develop innovative solutions to make digital payment accessible to the country’s underprivileged, enhance the ease of payment and improve the user experience while strengthening the security of digital payments. If you are interested in participating in the hackathon, here’s everything you need to know before sending you the application form.

RBI Hackathin Harbinger 2021 Important Dates

Application commencement date: November 15

Last date to Apply: December 15

Finalist Shortlisting: January 31, 2022

Submission of the final developed proposal: February 28

Announcement of the Winners: April 1

RBI Hackathin Harbinger 2021 Prizes

The winner of RBI HARBINGER 2021 will win a prize of Rs 40 lakh whereas the runner ups will take Rs 20 lakh home.

RBI Hackathin Harbinger 2021 Eligibility

Participants sending their application for the hackathon should be over the age of 18 years and they may choose to participate in a team or as a sole entity. Since the hackathon is global, anyone from around the world may choose to participate as long as they are open to forming fintech incorporation in India. For the finalised propositions, RBI will support their development as per the teams’ requirements.

RBI Hackathin Harbinger 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Interested candidates can send in their application alongside their proposal on the official link https://hackolosseum.apixplatform.com/hackathon/harbinger2021.

Step 2: Participants would need to answer a few questions on the website as well. A panel of industry experts will then review and analyse the proposal to shortlist candidates. One person or team may choose to submit multiple proposals for the hackathon.

The shortlisted candidates will be asked to develop their shortlisted proposals and submit them by February 28.

RBI Hackathin Harbinger 2021: Evaluation criteria

The proposals will be evaluated on the basis of the uniqueness and feasibility of the business models alongside the participant’s ability to achieve the desired goals.

