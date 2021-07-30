RBSE 10 Result 2021 Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Matric Results Online, via SMS, Digilocker

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the class 10 result today on July 30 at 4 pm. This year, 12,14,512 students who had registered for the RBSE Class 10 examinations are eagerly waiting for their results. They will be able to view/download their result and provisional scorecard from the official websites of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Students can directly check their scores by filling the form below -

RBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

RBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check via SMS

In case, the web portal will not be working on that day due to heavy traffic, students can access their results through SMS service. They will have to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263. The result will be received on the mobile.

RBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check on Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your CBSE class 10 roll number or your mobile number registered with CBSE

Step 8: The CBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

RBSE class 10 results 2021: What to check on marksheet

Students need to take a printout of their results and check that it is error-free.

— Spellings

— Subject-wise total as per the new formula

— Total marks and percentage calculation

— Pass, Fail Status

— Grades should be in correspondence to marks obtained

This year, the board couldn’t conduct the class 10 and 12 exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Instead, the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

RBSE class 10 result 2021: Evaluation criteria

This year, the board has prepared the result on the basis of students’ performance in class 8, class 9, and class 10. While 45 per cent weightage has been given to the marks secured by students class 8 annual exam, 25 per cent weightage has been given to the class 9 final exam and the remaining 10 per cent to class 10. The board has earlier stated that the 10 per cent weightage will be given by schools.

RBSE class 10 result 2021: Passing marks

The minimum passing marks of RBSE class 10 board exams are 33% in each of the subjects as well as in aggregate. Students who remain dissatisfied with their results can improve their scores by appearing in an optional exam. The board will conduct this optional/physical exam when the situation becomes conducive. For such candidates who will take the optional exam, the marks scored by them in that exam will be considered final.

RBSE class 10 result 2021: Past year performance

In the year 2020, a total of 11,52,201 students appeared for the RBSE class 10th exams out of which 80.63 per cent passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 81.41%, which is slightly higher than that of boys, 78.99%. However, in 2019, the overall pass percentage of RBSE 10th result was stood at 79.85 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here