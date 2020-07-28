RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Results Today at 4 pm at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 | State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra yesterday confirmed that the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce RBSE Class 10 result 2020 today (July 28) at 4 pm. Dotasra made the announcement through a tweet. Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams will be able to check their RBSE 10th Result 2020 by visiting the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Earlier in the day, RBSE chairman DP Jaroli had sent a letter to Dotasra requesting him to release the result of 11,79,830 students from his office.

कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020

RBSE Class 10th Result 2020: When and Where to check

Step 1: Enter the name of the website as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: Congratulations! Your Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 is here to download

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were initially slated to take place from March 14 to March 27. However, after the beginning coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 24, some papers had to be postponed. The remaining papers of Class 10 were conducted on June 29 and June 30.

Students of Class 10 in Rajasthan have to appear for six main subjects - Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either Sanskrit or Urdu or Rajasthani and others.

They need to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to get through RBSE Class 10 exams. For example, if a paper is of 100 marks, then he will have to secure 33 per cent marks to pass in that particular subject. In the case of subjects containing papers for theory and practical, students are required to pass both the exams.

More than 10 lakh students registered for RBSE Class 10 exam last year. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 79.85 – boys (79.45) and girls (80.35).

The board has already released the result for all the three streams of Class 12 – Science, Commerce and Arts.