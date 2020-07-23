Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Expected This Week at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 results this week. Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams will be able to check their result at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Expected This Week at rajresults.nic.in
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date | The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 results this week. Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams will be able to check their result at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. More than eight lakh students took RBSE Class 10 exams this year. RBSE Class 10 result has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board could not conduct all the papers of RBSE Class 10 as per schedule in light of the prevailing situations and some of them had to be postponed. The pending papers of RBSE Class 10 were held on June 29 and June 30.

How to check RBSE Class 10 result

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will display on the screen

A student requires a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass RBSE Class 10 exams. It means if the paper is of 100 marks, then one needs to score 33 marks in a particular subject to pass. There are six main subjects in Class 10 - Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit or Urdu or Rajasthani and others.

The board has already released the result for all the streams of Class 12. The pass percentage in Science 91.96, while in Commerce and Arts was 94.49 and 90.7.

