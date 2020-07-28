RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: When and Where to Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results at rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Once released, students can check their Rajasthan RBSE 10th Results 2020 at board’s official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Representative Image
RBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 at 4pm today. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra yesterday informed about the date and time of RBSE 10th Result declaration. Once released, students can check their Rajasthan RBSE 10th Results 2020 at board’s official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their admit cards.
Students can also check their RBSE 10th Result 2020 by directly registering here:
The RBSE 10th Result 2020 will also be hosted on these websites - examresults.net, indiaresults.com, result.nic.in. All students will be asked to enter their admit card details to check the scorecard.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2020: Once the result is out, students can follow these steps to check RBSE class 10th Result 2020 -
- Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'RBSE 10th class results’
- Step 3: Fill in your personal details like roll number and name. After that hit the submit button
- Step 4: Download or take a print of your result for future reference
In case of a patchy internet connection, students can also check the result through a text message. All that needs to be done is, type: RESULT
Originally, the class 10 Rajasthan State board exams had to be held in March. However, all of them could not be conducted due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed by the central government. The remaining exams were conducted in June during which all precautionary measures against COVID-19 were ensured.
In order to pass each examination, the student will need to score a minimum of 33 percent in every subject. This year a total of 11,79,830 students have appeared for RBSE Class 10 Board Exam.
Last year, the board had recorded a passing percentage of 79.85 for RBSE class 10 board examination.
