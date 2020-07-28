RBSE 10th Result 2020 Released at rajresults.nic.in: 56.01% Pass Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exams; Girls Outshine Boys

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 Declared | The Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 has been declared. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. All candidates are advised to download the digital copy of the marksheet from the website after checking the score. The original hard copy of the Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 will be issued by the board once the current situation is under control. Further, all students are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on the result card with that of the admit card. Incase of any error, right away get in touch with the board officials.

This year, a total of 56.01% of students have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams and girls have outperformed boys. Overall pass percent of girls is 56.32 per cent, while for boys it is 55.65 per cent.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to download digital marksheet

Students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject to clear the examination. If a paper has a practical and a theoretical section, then they need to score 33 percent in each section.

For the academic year 2019-20, a total of 11,79,830 students had appeared for the Rajasthan class 10 examination. The RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted between March 14 and 27.

However, some of the exams were later postponed after the state reported the spread of novel coronavirus. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams for remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

Students who have failed to clear the examination can sit for supplementary examination. The details related to the same will be issued by the board soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates