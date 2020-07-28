Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Released at rajresults.nic.in: 56.01% Pass Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exams; Girls Outshine Boys

RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. A total of 56.01% of students have cleared the BSER class 10 exams.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBSE 10th Result 2020 Released at rajresults.nic.in: 56.01% Pass Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exams; Girls Outshine Boys
(Image: News18.com)

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 Declared | The Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 has been declared. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. All candidates are advised to download the digital copy of the marksheet from the website after checking the score. The original hard copy of the Rajasthan 10th Result 2020 will be issued by the board once the current situation is under control. Further, all students are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on the result card with that of the admit card. Incase of any error, right away get in touch with the board officials.

This year, a total of 56.01% of students have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams and girls have outperformed boys. Overall pass percent of girls is 56.32 per cent, while for boys it is 55.65 per cent.

Students can directly check their RBSE 10th Result 2020 on News18 portal by registering below:

RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to download digital marksheet

Students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject to clear the examination. If a paper has a practical and a theoretical section, then they need to score 33 percent in each section.

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Click on the active link that will take you to RBSE 10th Board Result 2020

Step 3: Enter the details in the rectangle box

Step 4: Click on view Rajasthan Board Result 2020

Step 5: Voila! Result is here

For the academic year 2019-20, a total of 11,79,830 students had appeared for the Rajasthan class 10 examination. The RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted between March 14 and 27.

However, some of the exams were later postponed after the state reported the spread of novel coronavirus. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams for remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

Students who have failed to clear the examination can sit for supplementary examination. The details related to the same will be issued by the board soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading