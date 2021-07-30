RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSER to Announce Rajasthan Board Matric Result at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: While announcing the cancellation news, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, “In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students.”

