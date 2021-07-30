RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSER to Announce Rajasthan Board Matric Result at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) will soon announce the Class 10 results and the results will be available on rbse.org, and indiaresult.com. Students can also check the results directly at news18.com to reduce waiting time.
When the result comes out, the widget will show the score. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will release the much-awaited RBSE Class 10 board results today, July 30. After the declaration of the RBSE 10th board results, all the candidates can check scores on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
As per the official data, around 12.4 lakh students registered for the RBSE 10th board results this year. Furthermore, RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.
RBSE Class 10 Result, Last Year's Result Data | In 2020, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the state Class 10 results on July 28. More than 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 Exams 2020. The overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 10 Exams 2020 stood at 80.63 per cent. Girls outshined the boys in the RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 and their pass percentage was 81.41 percent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stood at 78.99 percent.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2021 to Be out Today | The RBSE 10th Result 2021 will be announced toda at 4 pm. In total, 12.4 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the RBSE 10th board results. The candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of RBSE Rajasthan Board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
What is the Evaluation Criteria? RBSE 10th Result 2021 will be announced on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. As per the criteria, 45 per cent weightage will be given for RBSE Class 8 board exams, 25 per cent weightage for Class 9 marks. Further, only 10 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 internal marks. As per reports, RBSE Class 10 practical marks will be taken as it is.
Rajasthan Board Exams Cancelled Amid Covid-19 Pandemic | This year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled on June 2. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has stated that, in view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students."
RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: While announcing the cancellation news, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, “In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students.”
