RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How to Check Rajasthan Board Marksheet Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results of the art stream students today, June 6. Once released, students will be able to check their result on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rbse.org, and results.gov.in. Over 6 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 12th arts stream exam.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects as well as in aggregate to clear the RBSE 12th exam. Students who remain dissatisfied with their results can improve their scores by appearing for the supplementary exam, the date of which will be announced soon. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. The RBSE 12th exams were conducted between March 24 and April 26.

Apart from the official websites, students can alternatively check their marks directly at News18.com.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: A new webpage will open with the link of 12th results 2022 arts stream

Step 4: Fill in your credentials

Step 5: Login and you’ll be able to see your result.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check via SMS:

To check the scores via SMS, open your cell phone’s SMS menu. Now, students need to enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER.’ Send the message you typed to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to your phone.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

The results for the science and commerce stream were declared by the board on June 1. Though the board recorded a slight drop in passing percentage from last year, 96.58 percent of students who took RBSE class 12 exam with the science stream cleared it. In the commerce stream, the passing percentage stood at 97.53.

Last year, the board exams had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Students were promoted based on alternate evaluation methods and the board recorded a near-perfect passing percentage of 99.19 in the Art stream of class 12. In the science and commerce streams, the passing percentages were 99.48 and 99.93 percent respectively.

Rajasthan Board 12th Political Science Exam Controversy: Here’s What Happened

The RBSE inter or 12th political science exam featured as many as six questions related to the Congress, which is the current ruling party of the state. The questions included — “Who gave the slogan of Gareebi hatao?”, “Describe congress’ social and intellectual alliances,” “How many seats did congress win in 1984 elections?”, “Which political party dominated the first three general elections?,” “General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement”, among others. Thereafter, the centre had asked for an explanation. The state BJP had asked whether it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla had said that the questions asked were in line with the syllabus followed by the state government. “I have not seen such an instance before, wherein the Centre writes to a state government over a Board examination,” said Kalla.

RBSE 12th Arts Result: Top Colleges in India

Based on their class 12 marks, students will be able to seek admission to colleges, universities, and higher educational institutes. Here is a list of top 10 colleges across India, based on NIRF ranking –

Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2: JNU

Rank 3: BHU

Rank 4: Calcutta Unversity

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 6: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 7: Manipal Academy Higher Education

Rank 8: Jadavpur University

Rank 9: University of Hyderabad

Rank 10: Aligarh Muslim University

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: What to Check in Online Marksheet?

The printout of the online result will be considered provisional marksheet. Students need to ensure there is no error on the provisional result. In case of an error, they will have to get it checked at the earliest. Here are things to check to ensure your result is error less.

— Spellings: Spelling of name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement

— Marking: Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and % calculation but also for subject-wise marks.

— Pass, Fail Status

— Grades: Students will also get grades along with marks. They need to ensure that the grades given to them is corresponding to that of marks obtained by them

