Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 Declared at rajresults.nic.in: How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Online

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Students and parents can access the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2020 on the board’s official website: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 21, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 Declared at rajresults.nic.in: How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Online
(Image: PTI)

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2020 at 3:15 pm today. Students and parents can access the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2020 on the board’s official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed the declaration of Rajasthan Class 12 Board Results 2020 today. Rajasthan Board Chairman DP Jaroli has declared the results for BSER Intermediate Arts stream.

Students can check their RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 directly by registering here:

Follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020.

For passing the board exams, the student needs to manage at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. In case one fails to get that score, he or she will have to appear for compartment exam for the said subject. The date for BSER Class 12 compartment examinations has not been announced as of now.

In order to check the BSER Class 12 Arts Result 2020, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Log in to rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Step 2: You will be asked to key in your personal details like roll number, name etc

  • Step 3: Hit the submit button

    • Step 4: You will be taken to a new page, wherein you will see the result

  • Step 5: Do not forget to take a print or download the soft copy of the result for future reference

The RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held in March 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, some papers had to be cancelled after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 25. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30. While holding these exams the state ensured that all precautionary measures against coronavirus are taken. The seating arrangement was made in lieu of all the social distancing norms.

The BSER board had already declared the results for science and commerce stream students on July 8 and July 13 respectively.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading