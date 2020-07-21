RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 Declared at rajresults.nic.in: How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Online
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: Students and parents can access the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2020 on the board’s official website: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2020 at 3:15 pm today. Students and parents can access the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Result 2020 on the board’s official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed the declaration of Rajasthan Class 12 Board Results 2020 today. Rajasthan Board Chairman DP Jaroli has declared the results for BSER Intermediate Arts stream.
For passing the board exams, the student needs to manage at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. In case one fails to get that score, he or she will have to appear for compartment exam for the said subject. The date for BSER Class 12 compartment examinations has not been announced as of now.
In order to check the BSER Class 12 Arts Result 2020, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Log in to rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2: You will be asked to key in your personal details like roll number, name etc
- Step 3: Hit the submit button
- Step 5: Do not forget to take a print or download the soft copy of the result for future reference
Step 4: You will be taken to a new page, wherein you will see the result
The RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held in March 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, some papers had to be cancelled after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 25. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30. While holding these exams the state ensured that all precautionary measures against coronavirus are taken. The seating arrangement was made in lieu of all the social distancing norms.
The BSER board had already declared the results for science and commerce stream students on July 8 and July 13 respectively.
