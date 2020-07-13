RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 Released at rajresults.nic.in: How to Check Rajasthan Results Online

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 | Days after declaring the result of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science stream 2020, the RBSE announced the results for the commerce stream as well. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the RBSE Class 12 Commerce Results 2020 on July 13 at 11.15am. Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the results have been announced directly on the official website of RBSE. To check their results, students can visit rajresults.nic.in.

However, as the traffic will be heavy due to the declaration of the result, students might face difficulties while checking the result on the official website. To avoid any hassle, the Rajasthan Board officials have also provided the SMS facility to the students. The students who have appeared in RBSE Class 12 Commerce Board Exams 2020 can check their result via SMS as well.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to Check Online

Step 1. Log onto rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth, to get your Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020.

Step 4. Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Commerce scores via SMS

To check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 commerce Results 2020 on SMS, students have to go to the message application on their phone and type the message RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

Apart from the abovementioned method, students can also check their RBSE Class 12 Commerce stream result by typing RJ12CROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750.

The Rajasthan Board scheduled the Class 12 Commerce Exams 2020 from March 5 to April 3. However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the RBSE has to cancel some papers. The board held the examinations for the pending papers from June 18 to 30.

This year, a total of 36,551 students had sat for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Stream Exam.

For the students who fail in one or two subjects, they can appear for the supplementary or compartment exams that will be later this year. The dates of the compartment exams have not been declared yet.