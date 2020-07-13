RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 Released: Where to Check Rajasthan Board BSER Commerce Results

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 today at 11:15 am. Students can check their RBSE 12th Commerce results at the Rajasthan board's official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Initially, the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Exams 2020 were to be held from March 5 to April 3 this year. However, some papers were cancelled due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The RBSE 12th Commerce students are waiting for the announcement of the RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020 since long.

Last year, 48113 students had appeared for the Class 12th Commerce exams.

The BSER board exams were interrupted due to the lockdown on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 is awaited by students across Rajasthan for further admission into undergraduate courses.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1. Log onto rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth, to get your Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020.

Step 4. Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN RESULTS 2020 - CLASS 12 COMMERCE ON SMS

SMS - RESULT RAJ12C ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

In the Science stream, Yash Sharma topped the RBSE Rajasthan Board exams with 95.60%. A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students, who had appeared for the science stream this year, are anxiously waiting for their BSER Science results.