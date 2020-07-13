Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: List of Websites to Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at 11:15am

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Once announced, students can check their Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce Result 2020 at RBSE Board's official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: List of Websites to Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at 11:15am
(Image: PTI)

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 | After a long wait, Rajasthan RBSE Board is finally going to declare the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 Commerce result at 11:15am. Initially, Rajasthan Board had to stop exams mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it was later conducted in the month of June keeping all Covid-19 protocols in place as instructed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara announced yesterday in a tweet that the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 will be released today at 11:15am.

Once the results are announced, students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result at the websites mentioned below -

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Students can also check all frequent updates on News18 Live Blog on the Rajasthan board 12th Commerce Result 2020.

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Steps for How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result -

  • Step 1. Visit the websites mentioned above

  • Step 2. Click on button that says Class 12 Commerce Results

  • Step 3. Click on the link and fill in your details mentioned in hall ticket to get your Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020

  • Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen. Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020 for future reference

The Rajasthan board had announced RBSE Class 12 Result 2020 on July 8, 2020. Overall pass percentage of RSBE 12th Science Result 2020 was 91.96.

Loading