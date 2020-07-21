RBSE 12th Result 2020 Announced at rajresults.nic.in: 90.70% Clear BSER Rajasthan Board Intermediate Arts Exam

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 | After declaring the results for Science and Commerce stream earlier this month, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has now announced the result for RBSE Class 12 Arts Examination 2020. The Rajasthan Board announced the Intermediate Results for Arts Stream 2020 on their official website. The students and parents can check the result for RBSE Class 12 Arts Stream 2020 on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As the State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced earlier, the result was declared at 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 21. The RBSE Class 12 Arts Results were announced by Board Chairman DP Jaroli.

Students can also check their RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 by directly registering here:

Follow recent updates related to RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 at News18 Live Blog.

Students can also check the result using third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

[hq]How to Check RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2020-[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit official websites of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Click on the option that reads ‘RBSE Class 12 results (Arts)’[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Fill in the required details in the given spaces to log in and submit[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Get the online mark sheet in a new webpage[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 5: Download the PDF of the result or print out the mark sheet on a paper[/hstep][/hans]

It is important to note here that each student will have to score at least manage 33% marks in every subject to pass the examination. If a student fails to pass in a single subject, they will have to appear for the compartment or supplementary exam for RBSE Class 12 Arts Stream. The date and time of the supplementary exam will be decided and announced later.

The Rajasthan Board scheduled the Class 12 Exam for Arts Stream to be held in the month of March and April. However, due to the nationwide lockdown and closing of the schools, the board examinations were later postponed being conducted later. The pending exams for RBSE Intermediate Arts Stream were conducted from June 18.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has already announced results for BSER Commerce and Science Streams. While the BSER Commerce Result 2020 achieved 94.49 percent passing percentage, the RBSE Class 12 Science Results 2020 scored a passing percentage of 91.96 per cent.

A total of 2,37,305 students appeared in RBSE science stream this year, while as many as 36,549 students appeared for 12th exam in Commerce stream.