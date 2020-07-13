RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Declares RBSE 12th Commerce Result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2020 | The Rajasthan board or RBSE has announced the Class 12 Result 2020 for students of the Commerce stream on its official website. The RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 comes days after the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 Science results. This is the first time that Rajasthan board exam results have been trifurcated according to the streams in three divisions - Science, Commerce and Humanities. Commerce students who had appeared for RBSE exams 2020 can check their results at the official sites rajeduboard.rajasthan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in from 11.15 am today as announced by state education minister Govind Singh Dotsara on Sunday.







The Class 10 board results are also yet to be announced. The declaration of RBSE Commerce results 2020 can be expected to be followed up by RBSE Arts results 2020.







The board has instructed schools not to release Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 on notice boards to prevent any crowd amid coronavirus crisis. The result declaration has been kept strictly online.







The RBSE board exams Commerce 2020 had to be halted mid way due to the nation wide lockdown called due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the education board officials to conduct the pending exams later. Students appeared for the incomplete exams in the month of June, in an environment where every precaution against the virus was taken.







This is one of the very few states who went forward with the conduction of pending papers, as opposed to the many education boards which decided to evaluate students on internal factors instead.







Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the senior secondary exams this year. The major papers of Geography, Mathematics, English literature and Hindi literature had to be conducted in June for Class 12 candidates, while Class 10 students gave the Social Science and Mathematics exams.