RBSE 12th Result LIVE Updates: Commerce, Arts, Science Results at Rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2021, BSER 12th Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the results for class 12 commerce, arts, and science stream today. Till last year, the results for all streams used to be declared separately, however, this year, results for all streams will be declared together. Marksheet to check scores will be available from 4 pm onwards at official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as news18.com.
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will be announcing the result in a media briefing shortly. This is the first time that the results are being declared without holding any exams for Rajasthan Board. The BSER officials are announcing results within the set timeline of 45 days of the announcement of the evaluation scheme. Students are being assessed based on their performance in class 10, class 11 and class 12 internals.
Over 8.32 lakh students have registered for Rajasthan Board class 12th exams of which about 5 lakh are only from the arts stream. Last year, arts had the least pass percentage. As many as 91.66% of students passed science stream while 94.49% of commerce students cleared it for arts, however, the pass percentage was at 90.70%.
RBSE officials uploading BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021
Arvind Sengwa, secretary in RBSE, informed that results of Class 10 and Class 12 will be uploaded on the state’s online portal. Over 20 lakh students appear for RBSE class 10, 12 exams every year. Once declared, the result will be available at official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: Special exams for students
Rajasthan board will hold special exams for students who are either not happy with the marks given to them based on the new evaluation system or those who were in the favour of having exams from the beggining. The same are expected to be held in August-September, however, the exact dates are not announced yet.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS
In case, the web portal will not be working on that day due to heavy traffic, students can access their results through SMS service. They will have to type RJ12A/S/C (Stream’s name) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 / 56263. The result will be received on the mobile.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: 8090 differently-abled students to get results today
Over 8.32 lakh students have registered for class 12, if these 8090 candidates are from differently-abled category. For Class 10 results, as many as 12 lakh students have registered. The result of the same is expected by August first week.
RBSE 12th Result link available at rajresults.nic.in
While the official time of result declaration is 4 pm. The websites or RBSE show that the result could be expected "soon". A link being available could also mean that the result is being uploaded. Students need to keep their admit cards handy. Links available at - rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Know evaluation process
Instead of the 80 marks paper, the RBSE will give scores to students based on the exams held earlier. The class 10 final exams held two years ago for the current batch will account for half of the scores or 40 marks while 20 marks will be given to marks obtained in class 11. The internal assessment including unit tests, performance in class, will have 20 marks, as per the assessment policy
RBSE 12th Result 2021: What will be the evaluation criteria?
Since the exams are being held without an exam, the students will be evaluated based on a special criterion. A panel of experts had decided to announce the result based on the previous year performance. Students' marks obtained in their class 10 and class 11 finals as well as the class 12 internal will be counted while announcing results.
RBSE 12th Results 2021 without exams
This year, the board cancelled the class 12 exams amid the second wave of the Covid-19. An alternative assessment method has been opted by the board to evaluate class 12 results this year. This is the first time that teh board is announcing results without holding any exam.
Rajasthan Planning to reopen schools
Rajasthan government is planning to reopen schools. This year, due to the COVID-19 led school closure, many students could not have access to education. For the upcoming batches, an in-principle decision to restart educational institutions was taken in the meeting of the state council of ministers on Thursday. A committee has been formed to decide on exact dates.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Websites might slowdown
This year, the RBSE class 12 result will be announced for all three streams on the same day. However, last year, the RBSE class 12 science result was released on July 8, while for arts and commerce it was released on July 13 and July 21 respectively. This has made many wonder if the websites would continue to function correctly. Last year despite having separate results, students had to wait at least for an hour to be able to check score.
RBSE 12th Result 2021: Today!
Rajasthan Board will declare the class 12 or inter result today. Usually, the RBSE 12th result is declared in two parts because of the sheer number of students who enroll with BSER every year. This year, however, the result for all streams -- arts, commerce, science -- will be announced together.
RBSE 12th Result 2021, BSER 12th Results 2021 LIVE Updates: To pass the Rajasthan Board, one needs to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Many boards have decided to give grace marks to students who have not obtained the minimum passing marks. The facility has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students can directly check their scores at news18.com
While schools have remained shut for the most part of 2020, Rajasthan is mulling the reopening of schools for 2021 batch from August onwards.
