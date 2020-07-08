RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released at rajresults.nic.in: Yash Sharma Tops with 95.60%

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released at rajresults.nic.in | Yash Sharma has topped the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 with 95.60%. The overall passing percentage is 91.96%. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara released the RBSE 12th Result 2020 for Science stream via press conference at 4pm. All students can check their class 12 board results on these websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net. Dotsara has also announced the RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 merit list for the year 2019-20. The year saw 2.39 lakh students appearing for the RBSE Science examination.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Merit List

Total number of students appeared - 2,39,800

Total passing percentage - 91.96%

Number of girls - 74,881

Number of boys - 1,62,424

All students are advised to download the scoresheet for future. Those who are seeking admission in various colleges are advised to download the provisional mark sheets from the official website as they will be asked to enter details while filling up the forms. Students will get original mark sheets from respective schools once the coronavirus pandemic is over and things return to normal. For those, who have failed to secure the passing marks, they can appear for supplementary examinations, The details will be released by the board soon.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How to check merit list

Step 1: Type the name of the official website and click on enter

Step 2: Now, click on the link blinking in orange saying RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020

Step 3: Right click on it

Step 4: Enter date of birth and roll number

Step 5: Click on view result

Step 6: Voila! Rajasthan Board Result 2020 is here

A student needs to score a minimum 33 marks in each subject to clear the examination. He/She also needs to score 33 percent overall.