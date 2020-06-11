RBSE Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Board Releases Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board released the RBSE admit card 2020 for the remaining class 10 and class 12 board exams on Thursday. The Rajasthan 10th admit card 2020, RBSE 12th Admit CArd 2020 were released by the board on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also released the time table for the remaining examinations. The RBSE class 12 examination will begin from June 18.

As per reports, the schools have been asked to download the admit card from the RBSE website and hand over the same to the concerned students. Furthermore, the reports also mention that the number of exam centres have also been increased so that proper social distancing can be maintained during the examinations.

RBSE Board Examination 2020 Revised Date Sheet here.

There are only two main subject papers that were left to be held for class 10 students. These two subjects are Social Science and Maths. The social science exam will take place on June 29, while the maths exams will take place on June 30. Other leftover exams are of vocational papers like Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware.

For class 12, the board exams will begin for June 18 and will go on till June 30. Here is the list of subjects and the exam dates:

June 18 - Maths

June 19 - Information Technology and Programming

June 22 - Geography

June 23 - Home Science

June 24 - Painting

June 25 - Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, other languages

June 26 - Sanskrit

June 27 - English Literature

June 29 - Dance, other vocational subjects

June 30 - Psychology

No student will be allowed to write the exam without the admit card. The exam timing will be between 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

The board exams for class 10 had begun from March 12 and were originally scheduled to conclude by March 24 but due to the coronavirus lockdown, some of the papers had to be postponed.

For class 12, the exams had to originally begin from April 3 but due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown they too had to be postponed.

This year more than 20 lakh students will be appearing for Rajasthan Board Exams.