RBSE Board Exams 2022: Rajasthan Board releases class 10, 12 model papers

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the model paper for the Class 10 and Class 12 Term-II board examinations on its official website. Students can download their model test papers from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE will conduct the Class 12 board examinations from March 24 to April 26. The Class 10 exams will be held from March 31 to April 26.

Model papers of all subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 students, including Agriculture, Home Science, Physical Education, Praveshika, and Senior Upadhyay streams, have been provided on the website.

RBSE 10th and 12th Model Papers 2022: How To Download

To download the model paper, students have to visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link for Books/Old Papers/Model Questions given on the homepage.

A new page will open. Click on the link for “download book/old papers/model questions".

Click on the link of Class 10 or 12. On clicking, model papers for all subjects will open on the screen. Download and take printouts.

Advertisement

The question papers for the board exam will be based on the pattern of the model paper itself.

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2022

March 31: English

April 5: Science

April 12: Mathematics

April 18: Social Science

April 22: Third language

April 25: Hindi

April 26: Vocational subjects

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2022

March 24: Psychology

March 25: Environmental Science

March 26: Public Administration

March 28: Physical Education

March 29: Music/ Dance

March 30: Sociology

April 1: Sanskrit literature, Sanskrit language

April 4: Geography, Accountancy, Physics

April 6: English

April 8: Hindi

April 11: History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies

April 12: English Literature/ Typing (Hindi)

April 13: Mathematics

April 16: Biology, Economics, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology

April 18: Computer Science, Informatics Practices

April 19: Home Science

April 20: Philosophy, General Science

April 21: Political Science, Geology, Agriculture

April 22: Vocational Exams

April 23: Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian literature, Prakrit language, Typing (English)

April 26: Painting

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.