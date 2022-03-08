RBSE Board Exams 2022: Rajasthan Board releases class 10, 12 model papers

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the model paper for the Class 10 and Class 12 Term-II board examinations on its official website. Students can download their model test papers from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE will conduct the Class 12 board examinations from March 24 to April 26. The Class 10 exams will be held from March 31 to April 26.
Model papers of all subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 students, including Agriculture, Home Science, Physical Education, Praveshika, and Senior Upadhyay streams, have been provided on the website.
RBSE 10th and 12th Model Papers 2022: How To Download
To download the model paper, students have to visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link for Books/Old Papers/Model Questions given on the homepage.
A new page will open. Click on the link for “download book/old papers/model questions".
Click on the link of Class 10 or 12. On clicking, model papers for all subjects will open on the screen. Download and take printouts.
The question papers for the board exam will be based on the pattern of the model paper itself.
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2022
March 31: English
April 5: Science
April 12: Mathematics
April 18: Social Science
April 22: Third language
April 25: Hindi
April 26: Vocational subjects
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2022
March 24: Psychology
March 25: Environmental Science
March 26: Public Administration
March 28: Physical Education
March 29: Music/ Dance
March 30: Sociology
April 1: Sanskrit literature, Sanskrit language
April 4: Geography, Accountancy, Physics
April 6: English
April 8: Hindi
April 11: History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies
April 12: English Literature/ Typing (Hindi)
April 13: Mathematics
April 16: Biology, Economics, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology
April 18: Computer Science, Informatics Practices
April 19: Home Science
April 20: Philosophy, General Science
April 21: Political Science, Geology, Agriculture
April 22: Vocational Exams
April 23: Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian literature, Prakrit language, Typing (English)
April 26: Painting
