Rajasthan Announces Summer Breaks till June 6

Rajasthan government has preponed summer holidays for schools. Now all the schools based in Rajasthan will remain close from April 22 to June 6. Along with students, teachers too will have their days off during this period, however, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has asked all the educational institutes to remain in “alert mode" during these holidays. School teachers can be deputed at COVID duty or district administrative work during this period.

Earlier, Rajasthan had announced “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada" or fortnight of public discipline to curb the spread of COVID-19 from April 19 to May 3. During this time, all the teachers were asked to work from home and schools were to remain shut. Teachers were asked to continue working on Smile 2.0 online programme or assessment work, as per usual routine but from their respective homes during this period.

Now the duration to shut the schools has been extended and teachers too will have a break from the online classes. Just like the rest of the country schools in Rajasthan too were shut due to COVID-19 since mid-March. Classes since then have been held online.

The Rajasthan Board has also promoted students from classes 1 to 9 without exams. While board exams for class 8 have been canceled, the decision on classes 10 and 12 is expected soon. Most of the state and both of the two central education boards have canceled their class 10 board exam.

