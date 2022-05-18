Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date and Time Update

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the 10th and 12th results by May-end or first week of June. Even as the board is yet to announce the result date officially, many reports claim that BSER results will be out by next week. Once released, the RBSE Intermediate and high schools results will be available on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

More than 20 lakh students took the Rajasthan board exams this year. The intermediate and high school exams were conducted from March 24 to April 26. The RBSE board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 3 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once announced, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker, To save time, it can also be checked directly with News18.com by filling the form given below:

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE

Step 2: Click on the class 10 or 12 results link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your credentials such as application number

Step 5: Login and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the RBSE 10th/12th result for future reference.

After receiving their RBSE classes 10 and 12 results, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet. This includes their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to the board authorities immediately.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks

To clear the exam, students of both classes will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in overall and in each subject. For the board exams, more than 6,000 exam centres were set up for the Rajasthan board high school and intermediate exams. The evaluation work has already begun with more than 30,000 teachers being appointed to check the board copies.

In 2021, the Rajasthan Board announced the results of class 10 in the last week of July. The exams were postponed last year hence it lead to a delay in the declaration of the result due to pandemic. Out of the total students who appeared for the RBSE board exams last year, as many as 80.63 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam. For class 12, the pass percentage from science stream was 91.96 per cent and for the commerce stream, it was 94.49 per cent while 90.70 per cent students of arts stream students cleared it.

