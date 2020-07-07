Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time: Results to be Released at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 science result 2020 at 4pm on June 8 (tomorrow). The RBSE 12th Science results will be available on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, and ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 7, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time: Results to be Released at rajresults.nic.in
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 science result 2020 at 4pm on June 8 (tomorrow). The RBSE result will be available on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in bserexam.com and ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The announcement was made by the State Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, via a tweet.

The results of Science and Commerce stream of the Rajasthan Board are usually declared simultaneously. However, the Rajasthan board will first release the 12th science results and then that of the Commerce and Arts streams. All the Rajasthan Board RBSE results are expected to be released by the end of July.

Students can directly check their Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 here by registering below:

While the science result will be declared tomorrow, the dates of the result declaration for commerce and arts will be announced soon.

Recently, the Supreme Court in an urgent hearing dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the remaining two Class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on June 29-30, to be conducted by the board of secondary education of Rajasthan.

The top court said that the petitioner has not referred to even a single instance in the deficiency of facilities or flouting of any protocol specified by the central or state government in any examination centre, whilst conducting such examination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, in an urgent hearing conducted on Sunday evening through video-conferencing, dismissed the plea filed by one Maghi Devi.

