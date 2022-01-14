Rajasthan Board Class 12 Practical Exams Deferred Due to COVID-19

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has deferred the practical examinations for Class 12 boards due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The practical exams were slated to begin on January 17. Making the announcement on his Twitter page, Rajasthan education minister Bulaki Das Kalla said that the decision to postpone exams was taken after 25 districts of the state were marked in the red zone for COVID-19 infection.

Kalla added that the safety of children in such a situation was more important than any examination. The decision regarding the new dates for practical examinations will be taken after a review of the COVID-19 situation in February.

Earlier, RBSE had decided to conduct these practical exams at the school level. In its January 3 notification, the board directed the school administration to prepare a timetable and notify the district education officer at the earliest. The schools were asked to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols laid down by the government.

Read | Madhya Pradesh to Shut Schools Till January 31, Pre-Boards in Take-Home Mode

In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan has recorded over 9400 new COVID-19 infections taking its tally of active cases to 38,448. While the state saw recoveries of 1634 patients, three deaths were also recorded.

If the situation isn’t under control, the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 of Rajasthan could also land up in soup. While the timetable for the boards hasn’t been announced yet, the state education minister had confirmed their commencement from March 3. Over 20 lakh students enrolled in classes 10 and 12 of the Rajasthan board schools are slated to take the exam.

Despite several states imposing restriction and lockdowns, the number of new COVID-19 cases have been on a rise in India. Taking a 6.67 per cent jump from yesterday’s numbers, India today recorded 2.47 lakh new cases of COVID-19. The current tally of active cases is 11.17 lakh and a total of 84, 825 recoveries have been reported. The daily death count for today stood at 380.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.