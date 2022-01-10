Rajasthan Board Class 12 Practical Exams from January 17, Schools Asked to Prepare Timetable

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the dates of the practical examination for class 12 board exams 2022. Starting from January 17, the practical exams will continue till February 5. In wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and concerns of a possible third wave, the exams will be conducted at school levels under the observation of competent teachers of the subject. In case the school doesn’t have a teacher of any particular subject, the subject teacher of any nearby school must be appointed to conduct the exam.

The RBSE notification dated January 3 directed school administrators to prepare and notify the timetable for practical exams to the district education officer. The board advised the schools to prepare the timetable at the earliest and also inform the students so that they get time for preparations.

Also read| Board Exams 2022: From UP to Rajasthan to Telangana, Know State-wise Dates of 10th, 12th Board Exams

The marks allotted to the candidates after evaluation have to be uploaded on the Rajasthan board’s portal within two days of the practical exam held for the last batch. If a candidate is absent in the practical exam of the subject on the prescribed date, their exam will have to be conducted by the subject teacher again with another batch.

All practical exams will have to be conducted in two batches daily, however, if the number of candidates in any particular subjects is more and exams can’t be conducted with COVID-19 protocols, the batches may be increased to three. The board will also be setting up a control room in the district education officer’s office to monitor the practical exam process. Schools need to ensure the implementation of all COVID-19 protocols during the examination.

Read| REET 2022 for 20,000 Jobs in May, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

RBSE is yet to announce the dates for the board examination of class 12. The exams could not be conducted last year due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. For detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on the Rajasthan board’s portal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.