RBSE Class 10 Exam 2020: Pending Rajasthan Board Exams from Today, Over 11 Lakh Students to Appear

RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 | Over 11 lakh students of Class 10 Rajasthan board will be appearing today and tomorrow for the remaining two 10th board examinations being conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Social Science and Maths exams, which were scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Today, the students are appearing for Social Science paper, while Maths exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow (June 30).

The Rajasthan board authorities have been instructed to maintain all necessary precautions like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and hand sanitisation while holding the remaining papers. The exam started at 8:30am but students were asked to reach their respective examination centres hours before the scheduled time.

This decision of holding two pending exams came after the Supreme Court yesterday in an urgent hearing dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the remaining two Class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on June 29-30 by the Rajasthan board.

The top court had said that the petitioner has not referred to even a single instance in the deficiency of facilities or flouting of any protocol specified by the central or state government in any examination centre, whilst conducting such examination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, in an urgent hearing conducted on Sunday evening through video-conferencing, dismissed the plea filed by one Maghi Devi.

"We find no infirmity in the view expressed by the High Court. The petitioner has not referred to even a single instance in this Special Leave Petition to highlight the deficiency of facilities or for that matter flouting of any protocol specified by the central government or state government in any examination centre, whilst conducting such examination during the Covid-19 pandemic situation," the bench said.

According to sources quoted by Times of India, Rajasthan board is preparing to announce the result of Class 10 and Class 12 by July 15.