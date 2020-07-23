Take the pledge to vote

RBSE Class 12th Arts Ranker Prakash Fulwariya Aspires to Become a Civil Servant

While Prakash's achievement of scoring 99.20 per cent marks in the state board examination has garnered him appreciation, the students seems a little disappointed for securing the second rank. Prakash, who scored 496 out of 500 marks, has become an inspiration for many due to his hard work and dedication of achieving outstanding result with limited means.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2020, 5:35 AM IST
RBSE Class 12th Arts Ranker Prakash Fulwariya Aspires to Become a Civil Servant
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the results for BSER Class 12 Arts Exam 2020 on Tuesday, July 21. The second position for in the RBSE Intermediate Arts Examination 2020 was achieved by Barmer student Prakash Fulwariya.

While Prakash’s achievement of scoring 99.20 per cent marks in the state board examination has garnered him appreciation, the students seems a little disappointed for securing the second rank. Prakash, who scored 496 out of 500 marks, has become an inspiration for many due to his hard work and dedication of achieving outstanding result with limited means.

Prakash is a student of Government Senior Secondary School in Loharwa, whose father is a daily wage earner and works as a labourer. The state Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara also congratulated Prakash on the remarkable feat with a tweet.

Talking about being one of the toppers in the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Exam 2020, Prakash said, “I expected around 95% marks but managed to score more than that, it's a proud moment for me.” He earlier scored 97% marks in RBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2018.

Prakash aspires to become an IAS officer in the future. As mentioned in the Hindustan Times, he wants to achieve this “not for myself but for people like me who have to struggle to study”.

His father Channa Ram is the sole earning member in the family of seven and has been bed-ridden for some time after a paralytic attack.

Prakash’s elder sister, who was also a student of RBSE Class 12, scored 83%. Talking to the website, Prakash added that he will be attending a nearby college to pursue higher education. After graduation, his next destination will be the civil services examination.

Loading