RBSE Class 9 and 11 Final Exam Dates Released, Check Schedule here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has released the timetable for Class 9 and 11 annual exams 2021 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the official notification, Class 9 final examinations will begin on April 26 with English as the first subject examination. The exam will be held in the morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. RBSE Class 11 final examinations have been scheduled to start from April 24 in two shifts from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

April 26 - English

April 28- Science

April 29 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

April 30 - Hindi

May 1 - Social Studies

May 3 - Maths

April 24 - Drawing (Morning shift), Economics (afternoon shift)

April 26 - Sociology/ Informatics Practices/ Computer Science (Morning), Hindi Comp (Afternoon)

April 28 - English comp (Morning)

April 29 - Public Administration (Morning), Literature papers in Hindi/ Urdu/ Sindh/ Gujarati/ Rajasthani/Punjabi/Biology/Architecture/Type Hindi (Afternoon)

April 30 - Sanskrit Literature, Geography/ Agriculture/ Type English

May 1 - Home Science, Chemistry/ Agriculture Chemistry/ Business Studies/ History

May 3 - English Literature, Physics/ Accounts/Political Science

May 4 - Maths/Music/ Instrumental music/ Kanth

The time-table for the subjects which have not been included in the date-sheet will be conducted by the schools at the school level on April 22 and 23.

In its official statement, RBSE said, “a timetable has been issued to conduct classes 9 and 11 exams. The schools are requested to make required arrangements and conduct the exams as per the given schedule."

The exams for class 9 and class 11 are conducted by the schools as well as evaluation of the answer sheets are also done by the teachers of the respective schools. Students can also contact their school for any query or doubt.