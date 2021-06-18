RBSE Forms Committee to Finalize Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result Scheme, Final Decision in 7 Days

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has set up a 12-member committee to finalize the marking scheme for both classes 10 and 12 students. The Rajasthan government had earlier cancelled both exams, however, the evaluation criteria for the students and result dates for the board aspirants were not announced.

The committee has been asked to finalize its decision and submit its report within seven days. All the 21.58 lakh students will be getting to know their result date and evaluation criteria in the coming week. This including about 12 lakh who had registered for Rajasthan Board class 10 and about and 9.5 students who had registered to appear for Rajasthan board class 12 exam.

While the RBSE is yet to share its final criteria, it is being expected that students will be marked based on their year-long performance. This conclusion was drawn from the fact that Rajasthan Board had asked schools to submit internal marks for both classes 10, 12 students by June 28 at the board’s official website.

The internal marks will include homework, internal, project work, practicals etc. How much of the assessment component will be based on the school-based assessment is yet to be announced.

Since the CBSE has announced its assessment formula for both classes 10 and 12. It is expected that state boards including RBSe too will follow a similar criterion. For class 12, CBSE is considering class 10, 11 score, and internal marks of class 12. To evaluate class 10 students CBSE has divided the 80 marks allotted to the theory section in three parts. Of the 80 marks, 10 marks will be for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

Rajasthan government is also planning to offer relaxation to students who have lost a parent or both parents to COVID-19 pandemic. This will be in addition to the aid offered by the central government. Families of labourers in the state will reportedly be given Rs 1,000 each. A similar amount was issued to the families in April too

